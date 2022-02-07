How to Watch Super Bowl LVI Online: Rams vs. Bengals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Big Game is upon us.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. this weekend for Super Bowl LVI, an event that’s sure to bring in a large number of A-list spectators this year given its location. The game kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

As always, coveted tickets are going for high prices for those who want to see the action in person. Tickets are currently available on resale site such as Vivid Seats, Stubhub, Ticketmaster and Seatgeek for upwards of $4,000. But if, like most people, you plan on watching the game from home, there are plenty of ways to stream NBC’s live broadcast online.

From FuboTV to Hulu, here are the easiest and most affordable ways to stream the 2022 Super Bowl without cable.

Fubo’s Starter Plan gets you access to NBC for the big game but also offers access to Fox and CBS, in addition to ESPN for Monday Night Football and the NFL Network for Thursday Night Football. Best of all, you can sign up for a week-long free trial to try out the service over the weekend before making a commitment.

Sling Blue is the most affordable option for live streaming sports. For $35 a month, a subscription gets you Fox and NBC for all your football-watching needs. Plus, NFL fans can add the Sports Extra package to their plan for an additional $11/month to gain access to NFL RedZone.

ESPN is the best way to watch all the major football games. In addition to primetime coverage, an ESPN subscription also gets you expert analysis and highlights, iconic moments from the archive and supplemental original programming — all for $6.99 a month. Once NFL season is over, you can explore the thousands of live events and tournaments available on the platform, not to mention ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” library.

DirecTV Stream, previously AT&T TV, has all your sports watching needs with their Entertainment Package, which includes NBC Sports network in addition to 65 other channels such as ESPN, HGTV and Nickelodeon. For $70 a month, this is the most comprehensive choice, perfect for those looking for streaming options beyond the Super Bowl, since it also includes extensive regional sports networks and up to 65,000 On Demand titles.

