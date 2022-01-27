49ers vs. Rams: How to Watch the NFC Championship Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Facing off against rivals the 49ers this Sunday, the Rams might finally have a chance to break their spell this weekend.

The Los Angeles team, who has lost to San Francisco six times in a row dating back to 2018, will play the 49ers during the playoff match this Sunday. The pivotal NFC Championship Game will be the Rams’ chance to redeem themselves and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The game will broadcast live on Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT on Fox, but there are plenty of ways to live stream the game online if you don’t have cable, thanks to platforms such as Fubo TV and ESPN Plus.

The Rams face stiff competition, considering that the 49ers’ Jimmy Garropolo boasts a six-game winning streak against them. He beat Los Angeles in 2017, going on to start five of their six winning games in 2019. However, the close Week 18 game is proof enough that the Rams have a shot at success this weekend. If they had picked up a first down after the 49ers punted back to them with only two minutes left in the game, Los Angeles could’ve taken home the win. The Rams are also at an advantage given the 49ers’ struggling red zone offense in recent weeks.

Below, check out the best streaming platforms to catch all the action this weekend.

Fubo is one of the more expensive options for streaming the NFL, but it’s also the most comprehensive. The Starter Plan gets you access to NBC, Fox and CBS, in addition to ESPN for Monday Night Football and the NFL Network for Thursday Night Football.

BUY NOW: $64.98/Month Buy It

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming. You can choose between Sling Blue and Sling Orange, both $35 a month, depending on which channels you prioritize (or get both for $50/month). Sling Orange has ESPN, while Sling Blue has Fox and NBC for all your football-watching needs. Plus, NFL fans can add the Sports Extra package to their plan for an additional $11/month to gain access to NFL RedZone.

BUY NOW: $35/Month Buy It

ESPN is the best way to watch all the major football games. In addition to primetime coverage, an ESPN subscription also gets you expert analysis and highlights, iconic moments from the archive and supplemental original programming — all for $6.99 a month.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It

VidGo is one of the newest streaming platforms whose offerings cater toward sports fans with access to ESPN and the NFL Network. Plus, VidGo also boasts live access to NFL Red Zone and the Pac 12 networks for college sports. Test out the service with a 3-day free trial today and pay $10 for your first month if you decide to keep it.

BUY NOW: 3-Day Free Trial Buy It