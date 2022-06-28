Wimbledon 2022: How to Live Stream Every Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Wimbledon is officially underway — and it’s already proving to be a tournament you don’t want to miss.

Rafael Nadal has the chance to capture a rare calendar-year Grand Slam after his wins at the Australian Open and French Open. Serena Williams has returned to the court for the first time after withdrawing from Wimbledon due to injury in 2021. And all eyes are on top contenders Iga Swiatek, who captured the French Open in June, and reigning champion Novak Djokovic, who’s expected to bounce back after his most recent loss against Nadal at Roland Garros.

The tournament also marks the first time that Roger Federer won’t be up for a title since 1998, the year before he first made his debut on the famed court.

Wimbledon 2022 runs from June 27 through July 10. Matches will be aired on ESPN and ESPN+ everyday, in addition to free broadcasts on ABC throughout the weekend. However, there are still plenty of ways for cable-cutters to stream the matches online, on streamers such as Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Check out the full Wimbledon schedule, and the best ways to stream the matches, below.

Wimbledon 2022 schedule:

First Round – June 27-28

Second Round – June 29-30

Third Round – July 1-2

Fourth Round – July 3-4

Quarterfinals – July 5-6

Women’s Semifinals – July 7

Men’s Semifinals – July 8

Women’s Final – July 9

Men’s Final – July 10

Sling TV, which offers both ESPN and ESPN2, is the most affordable option for streaming Wimbledon. You’ll be able to catch all of the matches through Sling Orange which, for only $35 a month, also gets you access to 31 other live channels including Disney, Freeform and CNN. But if there are only a few particular matches you want to stream, you can always sign up for a free 3-day trial.

BUY NOW: 3-Day Free Trial Buy It

A subscription to FuboTV has a steeper price but is more comprehensive, getting you more than 100 channels including ESPN and ESPN2. The streaming platform is well worth the higher price for sports fans, who can get access to the Tennis Channel, FS1, ESPN News and other sports channels that offer in-depth analysis and coverage. You can test out the service with a free 1-day trial before committing to the monthly buy.

BUY NOW: 7-Day Free Trial Buy It

For just $7.99 a month, ESPN+ grants you access to the full ESPN library, which includes thousands of live events from the best leagues and tournaments across the world, such as Wimbledon. In addition to live sports, you’ll also have access to their on-demand content with exclusive analysis, ESPN Originals and their award-winning “30 for 30” library.

BUY NOW: $7.99/Month Buy It