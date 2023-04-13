‘Titans’ Final Season Is Now Streaming: Here’s How to Watch the Entire DC Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The second installment of the final season of “Titans,” which was split into two six-episode parts, has finally arrived on HBO Max. Two new episodes are now available on the streamer, which will release episodes on a weekly basis until the series finale on May 13.

The superhero team-up series follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In the third season, circumstances draw the heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats. The first half of Season 4 left off with a cliffhanging mid-season finale, in which Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan) agrees to take part in a cultish ritual that leads him to unwittingly vaporize most of the surrounding Titans, a scene that is said to evoke the ending of Marvel’s “Infinity War” and Thanos’s iconic snap.

As confirmed by Variety earlier this year, “Titans” will end with its fourth season. The DC live-action series, which first aired in 2018 on the now-defunct streaming service DC Universe, was one of the flagship series for DC Universe, along with “Doom Patrol,” “Swamp Thing” and “Stargirl.” “Doom Patrol” is also ending with its fourth season this year. News of the shows’ ending comes as James Gunn and Peter Safran are looking to put their own stamp on the DC Universe as the heads of the newly established DC Studios. “While these will be the final seasons of ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol,’ we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings,” an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series.”

