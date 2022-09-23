How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Online When It Returns for Season 34

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“The Simpsons” returns for its 34th season this Sunday, and after more than three decades on air, the iconic animated sitcom is still promising a lot of firsts. Homer will lose a hair, Millhouse will get contact lenses and, perhaps most exciting, there will be two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes on Halloween. This season will also include the 750th episode of the show.

Of course, some things will stay the same: Bart will celebrate his 10th birthday for the 33rd time.

The series, which was renewed through Season 34 in 2021, is the longest-running primetime sitcom in television history. Throughout its time on air, the show has garnered 34 Emmy Awards and even an Academy Award nomination in 2012 for its theatrical short “The Longest Daycare,” which is now available to stream on Disney+.

When Does ‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 Come Out?

Season 34 of “The Simpsons” will premiere on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. The 22-episode season will release new episodes every week through the spring of 2023.

How Can I Stream ‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 Online?

There are plenty of ways for cable-cutters to stream “The Simpsons” online. You can access Fox on Live TV platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo TV. If you’re looking to catch up on older seasons, you can find the entire “Simpsons” catalogue through season 33 on Disney+. Season 34 can be expected to drop on the streamer a few months following its Fox release.

Below, check out the best ways to stream “The Simpsons” online:

Sling TV is by far the most affordable way to stream the new season of “The Simpsons” online. The live TV streaming platform offers Fox on their Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $35/month. However, a limited-time offer brings both packages down to only $17.50/month each .

In addition to Fox, Sling Orange includes 30 other channels such as Adult Swim, ESPN, TNT, TBS and CNN while Sling Blue includes Bravo, NFL Network and Disney Channel. For an extra $15/month,you can sign up for their Orange & Blue package for the most comprehensive lineup of networks.

Buy It

For $69.99/month, Fubo TV Pro offers 135 channels for live TV streaming such as Fox, Adult Swim, ABC, NBC, E!, ESPN and more. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Buy It

While Season 34 won’t be immediately available to stream on Disney+, the streamer does boast the entire “Simpsons” catalogue through Season 33. Best of all is they have HD versions of earlier seasons (1-20) that were originally broadcast on tube televisions. More recent seasons (20-33) are also available in their native 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month but you get the best deal with the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu, for only $13.99/month.

Buy It