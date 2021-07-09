How to Watch the Poirier Vs. McGregor’s UFC Fight

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two of UFC’s biggest stars will duke it out in an anticipated showdown this weekend. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will fight for a third time this Saturday, July 10 at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, with the main event set to stream live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The face-off follows Poirier’s victory at UFC 257 in January, where he defeated McGregor with a second-round knockout. Saturday’s game is sure to be close considering both fighters’ track records: McGregor defeated Poirier in 2014, when he was on his way to becoming a UFC featherweight champion, but in the meantime, Poirier has gone on to establish himself at the top of UFC’s lightweight division. Saturday’s winner will likely go on to challenge current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena will welcome a crowd for the first time since the pandemic, with a capacity for 20,000 fans. But the entire event, which is separated into three portions — the early prelims, prelims and main event — can be streamed live on ESPN+ for $70, in addition to ESPN’s $6/month subscription. But the streamer is offering a bundle deal for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, too, which includes access to UFC 264 and one year of ESPN for $89.98, slashing the price by 30%.

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET)

Hu Yaozong versus Alen Amedovski

Zhalgas Zhumagulov versus Jerome Rivera

Omari Akhmedov versus Brad Tavares

Jennifer Maia versus Jessica Eye

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles versus Dricus Du Plessis [Middleweight]

Ryan Hall versus Ilia Topuria [Featherweight]

Niko Price versus Michael Pereira [Welterweight]

Carlos Condit versus Max Griffin [Welterweight]

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)