How to Watch ‘The Northman’ Online: The Viking Epic Is Finally Streaming

Robert Eggers’ big-budget Viking film is finally available to stream online. “The Northman” arrived on Peacock last week, after premiering in April.

The Alexander Skarsgård-led film pulls from the same Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” telling a bloody tale of Viking revenge set in 10th century Iceland. The story follows Skarsgård’s Amleth as he seeks vengeance on a man who has killed both his parents and usurped the throne from his royal father. What ensues is a two-hour epic filled with chaotic violence, brutal combat and subtle fantasy — all done up with the demented intensity that Eggers became known for with his first two features, “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.”

Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe also star in the film.

The film has made it to Hulu so quickly because of Universal’s agreement with exhibitors to put movies on digital platforms in as little as 17 days. While it’s exciting news for those looking to save money and time by watching buzzy titles from home, it’s also one reason (of many) that the film hasn’t yet broken even at the box office. Despite receiving a wealth of positive reviews, the film opened domestically to a disappointing $12 million against a $90 million budget.

That being said, you can still show support for the film by streaming it online. The film is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock. For $4.99 a month, you’ll have access to the Eggers film in addition to 60,000 hours of other hit movies and TV shows, live sports and next-day access to NBC and Bravo shows.

