‘The Little Mermaid’ to Release on Disney+ in September

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” will finally arrive on Disney+ on Sept. 6. The Disney+ release will come with some special features, including a song breakdown of “Under the Sea,” and Javier Bardem’s performance of “Impossible Child”.

Disney+ $9.99/Month Buy Now

The streaming release date, announced Monday morning, is later than the typical 90-day window. Rob Marhsall’s remake of the classic 1989 film premiered at the end of May, earning a splashy $117.5 million over its opening four-day weekend.

The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, the daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), ruler of an ocean kingdom, who becomes enamored with a prince (Jonah Hauer-King) above the surface. Her desire to be with him spurs her to make a pact with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to give up her soaring voice in return for a human form. Marshall’s installment revisits many of the most beloved songs from the original film, including the iconic “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea.”

“There’s nothing ‘little’ about Marshall’s “Little Mermaid,” wrote Variety film critic Peter Debruge in his review. “Running nearly an hour longer than the 1989 toon, it’s a veritable sea monster of a movie, dramatically expanding the above- and below-water realms of the Caribbean-set original, while adding songs and characters (e.g., Noma Dumezweni as the Queen) like so many barnacles to the hull of the ship.”

In order to stream “The Little Mermaid,” you’ll have to sign up for Disney+, with subscriptions starting at $9.99/month. You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

The original “The Little Mermaid” and its sequels are also available to stream on Disney+, while Blu-ray versions are available on Amazon.

Stream “The Little Mermaid” on Disney+ starting Sept. 6:

Disney+ $9.99/Month Buy Now