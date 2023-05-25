How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Kardashians returns today for a third season of their revamped reality series “The Kardashians.” When the new iteration of the reality show debuted on Hulu in April of 2021, it was the first time their lives were documented on screen since they wrapped up their 20-season long run of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E!.

Donning a simpler title, “The Kardashians” is a more premium version of the original show that first aired in 2007. This time around, each episode is shot documentary-style, featuring scene openers shot by drones and higher quality editing. As for the content, viewers can expect the same tabloid drama, of which there is a seemingly endless supply. This season, for example, will include Kim’s public relationship and breakup with Pete Davidson.

“My goal was that it was familiar and felt like home, like, ‘Oh my God, they’re back. But updated or just a little more intimate,” Kim told Variety in her first interview about the Hulu deal. “The Kardashians” will return to Hulu on May. 25 at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

How Can I Stream ‘The Kardashians’ Online?

The third season of “The Kardashians” will stream exclusively on Hulu, which also houses the first 20 seasons of the original show. The streamer has three subscription tiers, including ad-supported streaming that’s down to only $2/month right now with this limited-time deal. It also offers an ad-free version for $13/month and a Live TV option which includes access to Disney Plus and ESPN for $70/month.

BUY NOW: $2/Month

How Can I Stream ‘The Kardashians’ Outside the U.S?

Although Hulu is not available for streaming in the U.K, Canada or Australia, international viewers can still access the show with a Disney Plus subscription. The series will arrive on the streamer at the same time as Hulu, on May 25 at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. E.T.

For only $8 a month, you’ll have access to all the new episodes of “The Kardashians” in addition to Disney’s entire vault of original films and movies. For even more streaming options, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN for $12.99/month.

BUY NOW: $8/Month