How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Online

The Kardashians will begin their reign over the streaming world this week. A new iteration of the famous family’s reality show will arrive on Hulu this Thursday, the first time their lives will be documented on screen since they wrapped up their 20-season long run of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E! last year.

Donning a simpler title, “The Kardashians” has been promoted as a more premium version of the original show that first aired in 2007. This time around, each episode will be shot documentary-style, featuring scene openers shot by drones and higher quality editing. As for the content, viewers can expect the same tabloid drama, of which there is a seemingly endless supply. This season, for example, will include Kim’s public divorce from Kanye and her budding relationship with “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

“My goal was that it was familiar and felt like home, like, ‘Oh my God, they’re back. But updated or just a little more intimate,” Kim told Variety in her first interview about the Hulu deal. “The Kardashians” will arrive on Hulu on April 14 at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

How Can I Stream ‘The Kardashians’ Online?

The first season of “The Kardashians” will stream exclusively on Hulu, which also houses the first 20 seasons of the original show. The streamer has three subscription tiers: ad-supported streaming for $7.99/month, an ad-free version for $13/month and a Live TV option which includes access to Disney Plus and ESPN for $70/month.

Hulu also offers a free 30-day trial for those looking to test out the streamer’s offerings without the monthly commitment.

How Can I Stream ‘The Kardashians’ Outside the U.S?

Although Hulu is not available for streaming in the U.K, Canada or Australia, international viewers can still access the show with a Disney Plus subscription. The series will arrive on the streamer at the same time as Hulu, on April 14 at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. E.T.

For only $8 a month, you’ll have access to all the new episodes of “The Kardashians” in addition to Disney’s entire vault of original films and movies. For even more streaming options, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN for $13.99/month.

