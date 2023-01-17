‘The Fabelmans’ Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You can now watch “The Fabelmans” from home. After hitting theaters in November, the Steven Spielberg film is now available to purchase digitally on Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play Movie for $19.99. The physical release will arrive on Feb. 14, with Blu-ray, 4K and DVD formats available to pre-order on Amazon starting today.

In “The Fabelmans,” the acclaimed director brings his famous storytelling chops to his own life, tracing a young Sam Fabelman’s upbringing in Arizona and then California as he falls in love with filmmaking. His parents’ disintegrating marriage and ultimate divorce also play a large part in the plot, revealing that young Fabelman, who stands in for Spielberg, was aware of his mother’s affair with his dad’s best friend. The digital release also includes bonus features that offer a deeper insight into the movie’s production, such as a short film called “The Fabelmans: A Personal Journey” and behind-the-scenes clips of the cast.

The film has already enjoyed a successful awards season ahead of the Oscars, where it’s projected to earn nominations in the categories for best picture, best director for Spielberg and best actor for Paul Dano. At the Golden Globes, the film ended the night with two wins, including best movie drama. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, it earned the trophy for best young actor/actress.

“At the spry young age of 75, Spielberg himself weighs in on where his preoccupations come from in ‘The Fabelmans,’ a personal account of his upbringing that feels like listening to two and a half hours’ worth of well-polished cocktail-party anecdotes, only better, since he’s gone to the trouble of staging them all for our benefit,” writes Variety film critic Peter Debruge in his review. “Spielberg’s a born storyteller, and these are arguably his most precious stories.”

Purchase "The Fabelmans" for $19.99 below:

