How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Online: Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Big Game is officially here.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb, 12 for Super Bowl LVII. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, and if you aren’t able to be there in person (tickets are currently going for up to $36,000), you’ll want to have a front row seat from home. The event, which features a highly anticipated halftime show performed by Rihanna, will broadcast live on Fox, but cable-cutters can stream the entire game from live TV streaming platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Sunday’s game will be nothing short of exciting. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who just received his second NFL MVP Award this week, has the chance to snap a nine-game losing streak by league MVPs who play in the Big Game, with the Kansas team’s chances bolstered by having some of their main contributors back on the field, such as Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. The Eagles, on the other hand, are looking to become the second team in NFL history to win the championship in a six-year span. Their last win was in 2018.

See below for all the best ways to stream Super Bowl LVII online. In the meantime, check out the best game day eats to have delivered this Super Bowl Sunday, and shop through Rihanna’s stunning stunning Super Bowl Fenty merch.

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming. You can choose between Sling Blue and Sling Orange, both half off for your first month. You can also get both for $27.5 your first month. Sling Orange has Fox, while Sling Blue includes the NFL Network for added analysis and commentary. Plus, NFL fans can add the Sports Extra package to their plan for an additional $11/month to gain access to NFL RedZone.

$17.50/Month

Fubo is one of the more expensive options for streaming the NFL, but it’s also the most comprehensive. The Starter Plan gets you ESPN for coverage of the Draft, in addition to more than 100 live TV channels for cable-free streaming. You’ll also have access to Fox and the NFL Network for Thursday Night Football through ESPN during the regular season.

$64.98/Month

Through Hulu’s premium Live TV subscription you can get access to more than 85 top channels, including Fox for Sunday’s Big Game. In addition to sports networks such as ESPN and the NFL Network, you’ll also hve access to Hulu’s extensive library and exclusive offerings from Disney+ and ESPN+.

$69.99/Month