How to Watch Every ‘Real Housewives’ City Online

Every Bravo-holic has their “Real Housewives” city of choice, but the most loyal devotees don’t play favorites. Just this week, Lukas Gage from “The White Lotus” said in an interview that they’re “all beautiful in different ways” after being asked which series is his favorite. According to Gage, New Jersey is “unhinged”; New York is “classy”; Beverly Hills is the “O.G.”

“Real Housewives” fans also know that different cities will usher in high levels of drama every year. Salt Lake City, for example, inarguably offered the most entertainment value last year. The 90-minute episode that sees Jen Shah go on the run as the police show up to arrest her might have been one of the best episodes of TV all year. The former reality star has now been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud.

Right now, three out of the eight “Real Housewives” series are currently on air: Miami, New Jersey and Potomac. “Vanderpump Rules” and Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” the only show featuring Housewives from multiple series, are also currently releasing new episodes.

While all of the new episodes are broadcast on Bravo, cable-cutters can access the new episodes as they come out on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. Hulu and Peacock‘s expansive libraries even have cancelled series such as D.C and and Dallas, while Peacock exclusively rebooted “The Real Housewives of Miami” when it was cancelled in 2011 after three seasons.

Below, check out all the best ways to stream every “Real Housewives” city online.

Access more than 85 top channels, including Bravo, with Hulu’s Live TV plan, which costs $69.99/month. In addition to live sports, news and cable networks, you can also access the streamer’s entire ad-supported Hulu streaming library, which also includes previous seasons of “Real Housewives” favorites such as New Jersey, Potomac and Beverly Hills. Plus, Hulu + Live TV is now also bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, saving you nearly $15/month from subscribing to each service individually.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable ways to access cable channels online. The platform’s Blue plan boasts 41 top networks, such as Bravo, E! TBS, TNT and CNN in order to watch sports, news and reality TV in real time. They are currently offering a limited-time deal that brings down the price to only $20 for your first month.

Fubo TV is the most comprehensive option for accessing cable TV online. The popular platform offers 153 channels, 1,000 hours of space on Cloud DVR and the ability to stream content on up to 10 screens. Although it costs $75/month, you can try out a 7-day free trial to see if you want to commit to a monthly subscription.

Peacock is the best option for those looking to catch up on older “Real Housewives” seasons. Peacock not only offers a reboot of the the previously cancelled “Real Housewives of Miami” and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” the first show to feature Housewives from multiple cities, but it also includes previous seasons of all ten series for all your binging needs.

