How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score).

Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior named Naru (Midthunder) who has absolutely enthralled audiences stalking the creepy beast lurking in the forests of the Comanche Nation.

What follows is an hour and a half of of genre-bending action that as Variety critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review, is inarguably the most socially conscious iteration of the story seen in the franchise.

The film was originally supposed to be marketed as a completely individual project outside of the “Predator” franchise when screenwriter Patrick Aison first approached producer John Davis. However, it’s now considered the fifth installment of the series. Dane DiLiegro stars as the Predator, joined by Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Geronimo Vela and Harlan Blayne Kytawyhat.

The film was shot in both English and Comanche, with both language versions available on Hulu. In order to stream the film, you’ll have to sign up for a Hulu with subscription plans starting as low as $6.99/month. For a limited time, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV which bundles in ESPN+ and Disney+ for only $69.99/month in total.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It