How to Watch ‘Outlander’ Online: The Anticipated Seventh Season Finally Premieres This Month

After several seasons of bubbling rebellion, the American Revolution is finally in full swing in the highly anticipated seventh season of “Outlander,” which premieres Friday, June 16 on Starz.

The penultimate season of the hit historical drama has a total of 16 episodes and will come out in two parts, with the latter half not set to air until 2024. The first eight episodes, all out June 16, will pick up where Season 6 left off, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) on her way to prison for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds).

It’s impossible to say what Season 7 has in store for Claire, who begins this season in prison awaiting a trial, but also Jamie (Sam Heughen), tasked with finding a way to save his wife.

“Jamie and Claire’s world has been completely destroyed here,” Heughen told Variety last year, following the Season 6 finale. “The situation they’re in now, for Jamie certainly, he’s clearly gonna go find Claire and luckily does have some allies left. But it’s a very different world that we’re used to. We see that throughout this journey of the last two episodes. We see the world, the actual physical world around them, is also very unsettled. A lot of terrible with the upcoming revolution. But you can count on one thing and that’s that Jamie’s gonna go find Claire.”

The seventh season is based off the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling “Outlander” series, titled “An Echo in the Bone.” While Claire and Jamie take center stage in the new season, series regulars such as Sophie Skelton, who plays Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna, and her husband Roger MacKenzie, portrayed by Richard Rankin, will also have substantial roles in the upcoming episodes. This season will also see the introduction of two new characters from the original book series: Joey Phillips as Dr. Denzell Hunter, along with Izzy Meikle-Small, who is set to play his sister Rachel Hunter.

Aside from Claire’s precarious predicament at the outset of the season, the show’s plot line will be propelled by the the American Revolution, and the ensuing war, which will draw the Frasers away from their home. “I’d hoped that Jamie would stay away from it, but maybe he is supposed to be there. Maybe he always was,” Claire is heard saying in the trailer as both Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) prepare to fight for the budding United States of America.

The first eight episodes of “Outlander” Season 7 will hit Starz on Friday, June 16. In order to stream the new season, you’ll have to sign up for a Starz account which is currently down to $5/month for your first three months.

