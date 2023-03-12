How to Watch the 2023 Oscars Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The most anticipated night in entertainment is here. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, where some of the best films of the past year will be celebrated.

The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. There will also be a replayed 8 p.m. broadcast for West Coast viewers. The best way to tune into the event without cable is through Sling TV, which is currently offering half off for subscribers’ first month.

In order to access the ABC broadcast, you’ll have to sign up for Sling Blue, which includes ABC in addition to 42 other channels, in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The live TV streamer’s current deal brings down the price to $22.50 for the first month. After the first month, the price will go up to $45/month. In Fresno/Visalia, Houston and Raleigh, the price is $40/month ($20 for the first month).

The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a twisty sci-fi adventure, leads the nominations with 11 nods. It’s followed closely behind by “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a World War I epic, and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a darkly comic look at friendship that unfolds against the backdrop of the Irish civil war, both of which scored nine nominations.

The best picture race also contains the two highest-grossing films of the year, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” along with “Elvis,” a musical biopic about the rock ‘n roll legend. Other contenders include Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans”;”Tár,” a drama about an abusive conductor embroiled in a MeToo-like scandal; “Women Talking,” a look at the residents of a repressive religious community; and “Triangle of Sadness,” a satire of the 1% that takes place on a luxury yacht.

After having three hosts last year — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Syke — the Oscars will return to a solo host this year, with Jimmy Kimmel returning to front the ceremony for the third time. The late night host last hosted the ceremony five years ago.

ABC is likely hoping for increased viewership after a pulling in a meager 16.6 million viewers last year, a small rebound from the previous year’s record low. Kimmel’s previous Oscars, in 2018, averaged 26.5 million viewers.

