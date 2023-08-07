‘Only Murders in the Building’: How to Watch the Emmy-Winning Show Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are ready to solve their biggest crime yet. “Only Murders in the Building” returns to Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Season 3 will follow Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as they dig deeper into a murder that takes place behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) Broadway debut is shortened after his sudden death, in which Charles, Oliver and Mabel band together to investigate. With the help of co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), the trio “embarks on their toughest case yet,” as Oliver battles to keep this show on the road.

With Broadway as a backdrop, there’s even a possibility that the newest season will feature a musical episode. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed that the starring ensemble will sing and dance in the new season, musical impresarios Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the duo behind “Some Like It Hot,” revealed that they worked on Season 3 of the hit Hulu show. “We’re not allowed to say anything more than that, but you could probably do that math,” Shaiman told Variety last month.

Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” comes after the series was nominated for 11 Emmys in July. The series landed nominations in categories including outstanding comedy series and Martin Short for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

In order to stream the new season, you’ll have to sign up for Hulu, which offers ad-supported subscriptions for $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) and ad-free plans for $1499/month. You can also access Hulu through the Disney Bundle, which wraps together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

