NBA: How to Watch the 2021-22 Season Online

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will open the NBA season tonight in a much-anticipated rematch.

The last time the rival teams were on the court together was during the last game of their series in June, during which the Bucks took home a narrow 115-111 win. Now, the Nets will return to the Bucks home stadium, likely without point guard Kyrie Irving who was also absent during their initial loss at the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tonight’s doubleheader will also see the Warriors vs. Lakers, with eyes on a face-off between star players LeBron James and Steph Curry.

If you don’t have cable, there are still plenty of ways to stream the games online. TNT, who will broadcast the regular season this year, is accessible on streamers such as Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu Plus. Here are the best way to stream the NBA this year, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (PT/ET)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers. 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20 (PT/ET)

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs 5:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz 6 p.m. / 9 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns 7 p.m. / 10 p.m.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream TNT for the regular season. While a regular subscription normally costs $35 a month, you can snag this special promo offer for $10 a month, or 35 cents a day. Plus, the live-streaming app service caters towards NBA fans with its Orange package, which offers access to TNT’s NBA studio and ESPN in addition to 30 more channels. For an extra $11 a month, subscribers can add NBA TV to the lineup through the Sports Extra tier, where NBA League Pass can also be purchased as an add-on.

BUY NOW: $10 for the First Month Buy It

Although FuboTV doesn’t offer TNT, the sports-focused streamer does offer NBA TV for an extra $8 a month, in addition to ESPN and NBC for those looking for access to other games, too. This is best for big-time sports fanatics, who might be interested in catching a few games, but are more tied to the additional 100 channels that come with a subscription.

Stream Now $64.99 a month Buy It

This is the way to go if you aren’t be able to catch the live games. Each game will be made available for viewing within a few hours after each game is finished. But the kicker is that, unlike regular DVR provided by other streamers, NBA League Pass allows users to download the games to watch offline, and includes comprehensive access to full-length replays and condensed recaps.

Stream Now $29/Month Buy It

In addition to offering live coverage of the games, NBA TV also offers around-the-clock analysis of what’s happening on-screen in real time. While other streamers may offer more live coverage, its $20 price tag pays off for viewers looking to return to the classics: the subscription service offers access to every single NBA Finals matchup from the last 20 years.

Stream Now $6.99 - $39.99 Buy It

Youtube TV could be the best deal right now, considering that the first three months are currently discounted for a limited time. Its most basic package includes 8 live-TV channels, including ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Plus, NBA League Pass is also available as an add-on.

BUY NOW: $64.99 $54.99 Buy It

Those looking to watch all local games will have the best luck with DirecTV, formerly AT&T. With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, you’ll have access to TNT to catch all the most important games. For $15 more dollars, you’ll get NBA TV for extra analysis of the games and players, in addition to their archive of every single Finals matchup game over the last 20 years.

Stream Now $69.99 a month Buy It

If you aren’t interested in NBA TV, Hulu is a cheaper option for access to TNT. And for existing Hulu subscribers, the shift to Plus entails a coveted shift to no commercials and increased access to their extensive library.

Stream Now $65 a month Buy It