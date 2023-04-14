If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The first round of the NBA playoffs tips off this weekend. Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and the Cleveland Cavaliers will host first-round series in the East, while Denver, Memphis, Sacramento and Phoenix will do the same in the West.

No team won at least 60 games in the regular 82-game season, leaving a much more wide-open title field than usual. The teams to watch include the Warriors and Celtics, who squared off in the 2022 Finals, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Suns, who reached the 2021 Finals. Other aspiring contenders include the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Coverage will be split over TNT, NBA TV, ESPN and ABC, with a variety of ways to stream the action live online without cable. Below is everything you need to know to watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs:

When Are the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The NBA Playoffs will officially begin on Saturday, April 15 with a match-up between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs on TV

Coverage will be split over TNT, NBA TV, ESPN and ABC. Saturday’s first game features the Brooklyn Nets at the Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, there are still plenty of ways stream the game live online on streamers such as Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

How to Stream the 2023 NBA Playoffs Online

Sling TV is the most comprehensive and affordable way to stream all the necessary networks for the Playoffs. The streamer’s Sling Orange package includes ESPN, TNT and ESPN3. Plus, a limited-time deal cuts the price of your first month in half to only $20/month. To catch every game, you’ll want to sign up for their Orange + Blue Package, which also includes ABC, also half off for your first month ($30/month).

Hulu + Live TV is another great way to catch all the action live, with the option to record the games to watch later with Cloud DVR. In addition to having access to all the networks that will be broadcasting this year’s Playoffs (ABC, ESPN and TNT), you’ll also be able to watch Hulu’s extensive lineup of original shows and movies.

Fubo TV is one of the more expensive options for streaming the NBA, but it’s also the most comprehensive. The Pro Plan gets you more than 157 channels, including ESPN and ABC, but its lack of TNT might make Sling TV the better option for the Playoffs. In general, though, Fubo TV is one of the best options for streaming live sports, with 35 RSNs and local networks such as NBC, CBS, Fox, FS1, FS2, BeIn Sports, the Big 10 and the Golf Channel. They’re currently offering a 7-day free trial.

DirectTV Stream

For $75/month (and a 5-day free trial), DirecTV Stream has every channel you’ll need to catch all the best games from the Playoffs. Although it’s the most expensive live TV streaming service, it boasts the most RSNs and special features for sports fanatics, in addition to the major networks like ESPN, TNT, FS1 and TBS.

2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule

This schedule will be continuously updated as the Playoffs progress.

Sarturday, April 15 (ET/PT)



Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers. 10 a.m. / 1:00 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics. 12:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings. 5:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 (ET/PT).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies. 12:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns. 5:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m.

Monday, April 17 (ET/PT)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings. 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 (ET/PT)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics. 4:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns. 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 (ET/PT)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets. 4:30 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 (ET/PT)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors. 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers. 7:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21 (ET/PT)