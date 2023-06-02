NBA Finals 2023: How to Watch the Heat vs. Nuggets Series Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Denver Nuggets are continuing their winning streak, beating the Miami Heat 104-93 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic was the star player throughout the four quarters, making a triple-double in his finals debut with an explosive offense bolstered by Jamal Murray who scored 26 points.

Of course, the Miami Heat, seeking to becoming the NBA’s first No. 8 seed team to win a championship in nearly 40 years ago, still has time for a comeback. The two teams will go head to head for Game 2 in Denver, which kicks off on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

While tickets are still available to attend the championship game in person, there are also plenty of ways to affordably stream all the action from home. All Finals games will broadcast live on ABC, but cord-cutters can access the live coverage on streamers such as DirectTV Stream, Sling TV, and more.

Below, check out the best ways to stream the NBA Finals online.

DirecTV Stream is the best way to watch the NBA Finals from home since the streamer offers live access to the main broadcaster, ABC. Plus, their comprehensive Entertainment Package, which usually costs $74.99 a month is only $64.99 for your first three months if you sign up today.

DirecTV Stream $74.99 $64.99 Buy Now

Sling TV is the most comprehensive and affordable way to stream the Finals. The streamer’s Sling Orange package includes ABC, in addition to ESPN and ESPN3 for added analysis. Plus, a limited-time deal slashes the monthly cost in half for new users, meaning it’ll only cost $20/month to catch all the best games. To make sure you don’t miss anything, though, you might want to purchase their Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month and offers additional access to ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Hulu + Live TV is another great way to catch all the action live, with the option to record the games to watch later with Cloud DVR. In addition to having access to ABC for the Finals, you’ll also be able to watch Hulu’s extensive lineup of original shows and movies.

BUY NOW: $12.99/Month

FuboTV is another comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including ABC for the NBA Finals. Their starter package, at $69.99 a month, includes 127 channels, a Cloud DVR with 1,000 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on up to ten screens at once. Plus, they offer a 7-day free trial for those that want to sample out the streamer before committing to the monthly cost.

Fubo TV 7-Day Free Trial Buy Now

NBA Finals Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 — 9 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 — 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 9 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 : Monday, June 12 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6 : Thursday, June 15 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7: Sunday, June 18 — 8 p.m. ET