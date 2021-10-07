MLB Playoffs 2021: How to Watch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The MLB postseason is officially underway, with dozens of must-watch games on the schedule.

The Dodgers took home the Wild Card Wednesday night after an exciting match against the Cardinals. Now, the Los Angeles 106-win team are headed into the next divisional series, where they’ll have stiff competition against the 107-win Giants. In the meantime, six teams still need to duke it out before the League Championships: White Sox vs. Astros; Red Sox vs. Rays; and Braves vs. Brewers.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. But luckily, you don’t need cable to catch the action. A variety of streamers will air the games live, from FuboTV and Sling TV to DirecTV and Hulu Plus. Below is this week’s full schedule, and the best way to tune into the games so you don’t miss a thing.

Thursday, Oct. 7 (PT/ET)

White Sox vs. Astros 1 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Rays 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 (PT/ET)

White Sox vs. Astros 11 a.m. / 2 p.m.

Braves vs. Brewers 1:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Rays 4 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Giants 6:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9 (PT/ET)

Braves vs. Brewers 2 p.m. / 5 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Giants 6 p.m / 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 (PT/ET)

Rays vs. Red Sox 1 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Astros vs. White Sox 5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including ESPN, Fox and FS1. Their starter package, at $64.99 a month, includes 121 channels, a Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on three screens at once.

BUY NOW: $64.99/Month Buy It

At $70 a month, you get what you pay for with DirecTV Stream. Formerly AT&T TV, the streamer’s entertainment TV package includes ESPN, Fox, FS1 and TBS. The basic plan comes with more than 65 channels and 40,000 shows and movies on-demand, but you can also upgrade to their Choice Package for more than 90 channels, including live sports, and — best of all — a full year of HBO Max.

BUY NOW: $69.99/Month Buy It

Access Fox Sports and FS1, in addition to 30 more channels, for just $35 a month through Sling Orange. Their basic package is a deal, considering that it gives you access to top cable channels, more than 80,000 shows and movies on-demand and 50 hours of free DVR storage. Plus, it’s only $10 for the first month if you just want it for the fireworks or any other live event going on in July. You’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue to watch TBS, but you can get the combo for only $50 a month.

BUY NOW: $10 for the First Month Buy It

If you already have Hulu, it only costs an additional $5.99 a month to add on their Live TV option, gaining you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1 and TBS. You’ll have access to more than 75 top channels, in addition to Hulu Original and exclusive series, you can record Live TV with up to 50 hours of storage and can stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.

BUY NOW: $65/Month Buy It

Youtube TV is the way to go if you’re looking for more options when you’re done streaming the MLB Game. In addition to more than 85 cable channels, a Youtube TV subscription also grants you access to league networks such as the NFL and NBA, in addition to unlimited Cloud DVR storage for the same price as traditional cable services. You’ll need to log into your account first input your zip code first, though, to see which networks are available in your area.

BUY NOW: $65/Month With A Free One Month Trial Buy It