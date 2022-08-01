How to Watch MLB Games Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Projections for this year’s MLB season have already gone every which way since kicking off in March. The Oakland A’s had a rocky start after the lockout delayed the start of the season. The same goes for the Boston Red Sox, who have gotten back on their feet in recent games. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are also offering up stiff competition, meaning the division could be sending four teams into the postseason — depending on how the next dozen or so matchups go.

Moving west, the Colorado Rockies and LA Angels’ have both had trouble turning around their fortune, while Bay Area fans are hoping for a turnaround for the San Francisco Giants who are still shaking off their uncharacteristically bad run in last year’s playoffs.

So, how can you catch the rest of the MLB games for the 2022 season? The jam-packed slate of games are broadcast on a wide range of broadcasters throughout the season, such as Fox, FS1, ESPN and the MLB Network. However, there are plenty of ways to watch the MLB live online through streamers such as Sling TV, Hulu+, Youtube, Apple TV+ and more.

Below, check out the full MLB 2022 schedule and the best ways to stream the games online.

Sling TV is one of the best ways to stream the MLB this season, thanks to their limited-time free trial that runs through Aug. 20. You can stream national games on TBS, ESPN and FS1 through their Sling Blue subscription (normally $35 a month) or their Sling Orange & Blue subscription (normally $50 a month). This means that you can also add on Sports Extra for as low as $11/month, granting access to MLB Network, NFL Redzone and the Big Ten Network.

BUY NOW: Free Through 8/20 Buy It

If you already have Hulu, it only costs an additional $5.99 a month to add on their Live TV option, gaining you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1 and TBS. You’ll have access to more than 75 top channels, in addition to Hulu Original and exclusive series. You can also record Live TV with up to 50 hours of storage and can stream on multiple devices at home or on the go. The best deal they offer is the Disney Bundle, which offers access to Hulu+, ESPN+ and Disney+ for only $69.99/month — a total steal.

BUY NOW: $65/Month Buy It

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option for streaming live TV, providing access to every major cable channel including ESPN, Fox and FS1. Their starter package, at $64.99 a month, includes 121 channels, a Cloud DVR with 250 hours of space and a family share option that allows you to access Fubo on three screens at once.

BUY NOW: $64.99/Month Buy It

At $70 a month, you get what you pay for with DirecTV Stream. Formerly AT&T TV, the streamer’s entertainment TV package includes ESPN, Fox, FS1 and NBC. The basic plan comes with more than 65 channels and 40,000 shows and movies on-demand, but you can also upgrade to their Choice Package for more than 90 channels, including live sports, and — best of all — a full year of HBO Max.

BUY NOW: $69.99/Month Buy It

Youtube TV is the way to go if you’re looking for more options when you’re done streaming the MLB. In addition to more than 85 cable channels, a Youtube TV subscription also grants you access to league networks such as the NFL and NBA, in addition to unlimited Cloud DVR storage for the same price as traditional cable services. You’ll need to log into your account and input your zip code first, though, to see which networks are available in your area.

BUY NOW: $65/Month With A Free One Month Trial Buy It

ESPN+ is one of the best choices for die-hard sports fans as it offers specialized coverage, in-depth analysis and exclusive commentary. However, it’s important to note that live games aren’t available to stream on the platform in every market. If you’re just looking to stream sports, you can pay $7/month for their coverage, but the best deal is through the Disney Bundle which gets you ESPN+, Hulu+ and Disney+ for only $69.99/month. Also available on ESPN+ is their award-winning “30 for 30” sports documentaries and exclusive pay-per-view UFC events.

BUY NOW: $6.99/Month Buy It

Apple TV has only recently gotten into live sports coverage, starting with basketball and soccer earlier this year. Now, you can stream MLB on Apple’s streaming service, which offers access to Friday Night Baseball with pregame coverage and postgame analysis.

BUY NOW: $5/Month Buy It

You can subscribe to MLB.TV through Amazon Prime Video, which costs $14.99/month or $139/year. Since regular MLB.TV subscriptions cost $25/month, you save a significant amount of money through Prime, which also offers access to their wide-ranging library of movies and shows. Plus, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re a new subscriber.

BUY NOW: $14.99/Month Buy It

Peacock’s ad-supported Premium plan is only $5/month and includes access to one exclusive game each week as part of the MLB Sunday Leadoff. With the Premium plan, you’ll also be able to watch their library of NBC shows and movies with the option to upgrade to their ad-free Premium Plus plan for $10/month.

BUY NOW: $4.99/Month Buy It