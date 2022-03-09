March Madness 2022: How to Watch the NCAA Tournament Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Following last year’s dizzying NCAA Tournament, one of the most unusual in recent years, basketball fans are ready for the return of March Madness.

Bracket projections are already swirling ahead of Selection Sunday this weekend, during which the slate of teams set to play this year will be officially seeded. Two of the No. 1 seeds are likely to be filled by Arizona and Gonzaga, with the other two still up for grabs.

Once conference tournaments finally wrap up, March Madness will tip off on Mar. 15 in Dayton, Ohio, where the First Four games will be played. The action will then move to Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans for the Final Four on Apr. 2 and Apr. 4.

So, how can you watch the games without cable? There are more than a few ways to tune in to the Madness this year, thanks to a variety of streaming platforms. Plus, there’s still time to buy tickets to see the NCAA Tournament in person. Tickets are still available for March Madness 2022 on Ticketmaster, with resale tickets available on sites like Vivid Seats once they sell out.

If you know you’ll be staying home for the games, though, check out the best ways to stream March Madness 2022 online:

FuboTV is the most expensive option available at $64.99, but it’s one of the only all-in-one solutions to catching every second of March Madness. The sports-focused streamer offers ESPN, TNT, NBC, and NBA TV available to stream on any device. This is best for big-time sports fanatics, who might be interested in the additional 100 channels that come with a subscription.

Sling TV is the most affordable way to stream TNT for March Madness. While a regular subscription normally costs $35 a month, you can snag this special promo offer for $10 a month, or 35 cents a day. Plus, the live-streaming app service caters towards NBA fans with its Orange package, which offers access to TNT’s NBA studio and ESPN in addition to 30 more channels.

ESPN Plus is another solid plan to screen all the important Madness games. At $5.99 a month, the streamer offers every live March Madness game airing on ESPN and ABC.

With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, DirectTV offers access to ABC, ESPN, and TNT to catch all the most important games. For $15 more dollars, you’ll get NBA TV for extra analysis of the games and players, in addition to their archive of every single Finals matchup game over the last 20 years.

This is the way to go if you aren’t be able to catch the live games. Each game will be made available for viewing within a few hours after each game is finished. But the kicker is that, unlike regular DVR provided by other streamers, NBA League Pass allows users to download the games to watch offline.

In addition to offering access to a handful of games in the earlier rounds of March Madness, NBA TV also offers around-the-clock analysis of what’s happening on-screen in real time. While other streamers may offer more live coverage, its $20 price tag pays off for viewers looking to return to the classics: the subscription service offers access to every single NBA Finals matchup from the last 20 years.

