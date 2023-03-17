‘Knock at the Cabin’ Sets Peacock Release Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Peacock continues to expand its growing library of films with “Knock at the Cabin,” which will stream exclusively on the NBC platform starting March 24.

The M. Night Shyamalan thriller, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Rupert Grint, follows three family members who are camping in the woods and are suddenly interrupted by four strangers with visions of an impending apocalypse. The only way to prevent the end of the world, they claim, is to have the family willingly kill one of their own.

The movie collected $14.2 million in its opening weekend in February, enough to top box office charts and dethrone “Avatar: The Way of Water.” It also landed a promising “A-” CinemaScore from ticket buyers.

However, Shyamalan’s new horror thriller wasn’t as much of a hit with critics. In his review, Variety film critic Peter DeBruge, wrote: “No surprise, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest is long, slow and disappointing. The ‘Sixth Sense’ director has resuscitated his career more times than most, but this latest supernatural thriller feels like a tired remix of letdowns like ‘Signs’ and ‘The Happening.'”

“Knock at the Cabin” is the latest addition to Peacock’s growing library of films including “M3GAN,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “She Said,” Tár,” “Nope,” “Violent Night,” “Spoiler Alert,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Jurassic World Dominion.” In order to access their on-demand films, in addition to 50+ cable channels, live sports and NBC originals, you’ll have to sign up for Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month.

The film will also be available to own on digital on March 24, and on Blu-ray and DVD May 9. Stream “Knock at the Cabin” on Peacock below:

