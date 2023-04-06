How to Watch ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For some, one of the best scene in 1978’s “Grease” is when Sandra sleeps over with her new group of girl friends from Rydell High as they sing “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” hair rollers in and heartthrob celebrities like Elvis plastered on their teenage girl bedroom walls. Now, the origins of that beloved girl gang, who call themselves the Pink Ladies, are at the center of a new prequel series on Paramount+, released today.

Set in 1954, four years before Sandy and Danny’s whirlwind romance, “Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies,” explores how four Rydell High outcasts forged a friendship and became the forebears to the Pink Ladies from the original film, such as Rizzo and Frenchy. However, despite the retro time period, the directors chose to present the story through a more progressive 2023 lens, imbuing ideas about sexual orientation and race throughout its 10 episodes.

Even those who aren’t huge “Grease”-heads might be interested in checking out the show for its unique score, which features 30 original songs from artists such as Selena Gomez and songwriter Justin Tranter, who has collaborated with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Leon Bridges, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, to name a few.

At the premiere, Tranter told Variety that they turned to the original 1978 film for inspiration and ’50s nostalgia as the soundtrack’s “north star.”

“For the most part, ‘Grease’ is a late-’70s version of ‘50s nostalgia,” they said. “This is not a perfect period piece. The original wasn’t, ours shouldn’t be either.”

To stream the series, you’ll have to sign up for a Paramount+ subscription, which costs $4.99/month. However, you can always sign up for a 1-week free trial.

Stream “Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies” on Paramount+ below:

Paramount+ 1-Week Free Trial Buy Now