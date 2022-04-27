Where to Stream ‘The Godfather’ TV Series ‘The Offer’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A new star-studded TV series about the making of “The Godfather” arrives on Paramount Plus this week.

Set in the early 1970s, “The Offer” follows the notoriously rocky production process that Paramount Pictures went through while adapting Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel for the screen. At the center of the series is producer Albert Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, and his quixotic effort to create the Mafia family drama amidst tension between himself and director Francis Ford Coppola, and the infamous tale of how mob boss Joe Colombo signed on to help with the production.

All of the key players in the real-life “Godfather” saga appear in the film: Coppola (Dan Fogler), then-Paramount chief Robert Evans (Matthew Goode) and stars Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers) and Al Pacino (Anthony Ippolito).

The series has been a long time in the making. What began as a quest to create a straightforward TV adaption of the “Godfather” trilogy evolved into a behind-the-scenes retelling when Paramount TV Chief Nicole Clemens was introduced to Ruddy and realized that his story — of an outsider’s successful attempt at breaking into Hollywood — could make for a more captivating perspective. That concept is what makes up the plot of the new 10-episode series, written and executive produced by Michael Tolkin, which drops on Paramount Plus on April 28.

Paramount has also announced that the entire “Godfather” trilogy will arrive on the streamer the same day. In addition to the original 1972 film and the 1974 sequel, “The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone,” a 2020 recut of 1990’s “The Godfather: Part III” will also become available to stream.

BUY NOW: $4.99/Month Buy It