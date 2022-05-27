How to Watch ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Only a little more than a month after premiering in theaters, the newest installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise will hit streamers on May 30.

The Secrets of Dumbledore” will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, joining the series’ first two films “Fantastics Beasts: And Where to Find Them” and “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The latest “Harry Potter” offshoot continues to delve into the backstories of the most iconic characters from J.K Rowling’s wizarding world. This time around, the story centers around the beloved Hogwarts Headmaster as he takes on the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his growing legion of followers.

Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as Newt Scamander, the endearingly awkward magizoologist tasked with helping Jude Law’s Dumbledore stop Grindelwald’s power grab. Grindelwald is played by Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp following the actor’s ongoing high-publicity lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Amber Heard.

In his review of “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Variety film critic Peter Debruge wrote: “There’s something to be said for the way Rowling’s vision spans multiple movies, how each installment feels like binge-watching the latest season of a prestige HBO series (an adult-friendly, PG-13 alternative to ‘Game of Thrones’). No other film series works in such intricate multiple-installment arcs, planting details that will almost certainly pay off in forthcoming chapters.

The best way to stream the new film online is on HBO Max, which is also home to the eight original “Harry Potter” films.

Stream ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore” below:

