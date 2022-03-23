How to Watch F1 Online: Catch All the Buzziest Races From Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

F1 fandom has reached a fever pitch in recent months thanks to Netflix’s docu-series “Drive to Survive,” which began filming in 2018 and is now in its fourth season. The prestige reality show points the camera on the rarefied drama of motorsports, and has created a whole new cult of F1 fans in the process.

Whether you’ve only been recently introduced to the cultish F1 fandom, or are a long-time follower of the top-tier international racing world, you’ll likely want a fast and affordable way to stream the most anticipated races.

Thankfully, if you’re a cord-cutter there are plenty of ways to watch F1, whose live races are broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2. Streaming platforms such as Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu all feature ESPN as part of their subscription packages, while more diehard fans might be interested in F1’s own in-house streaming site.

Check out the best ways to stream F1 online below:

F1 TV is the best option for hardcore fans, who will appreciate Formula 1’s expert analysis and commentary, live timing and telemetry — all for only $9.99/month.

FuboTV is a tried-and-true platform for all your streaming needs, known for an extensive catalogue of sports-centered channels. Plus, you can try out their seven-day free trial to catch the most anticipated races at no cost.

You get the most bang for your buck with Sling TV, whose ultra-affordable Sling Orange subscription offers access to ESPN and ESPN 2 to catch all the buzziest races, in addition to other anticipated sports events throughout the year. For $35 a month, you also will be able to stream 30 other popular cable channels, such as TBS, TNT and CNN.

Hulu’s premium subscription is a great way to watch live TV without cable. The higher price comes with perks, most notably its comprehensive on-demand library which includes HBO and Disney Plus.

