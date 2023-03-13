How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” A24’s genre-bending dark comedy, swept the Oscars Sunday night, taking home seven wins including best picture. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to watch the award-winning film at home if you didn’t catch it in theaters.

The film is available to stream on Hulu, Showtime and Prime Video and can also be purchased for $19.99 on platforms such as Apple TV, which comes with an extra eight minutes of unseen bloopers. 4k UHD and Blu-ray editions are also available.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the indie film-turned juggernaut opened to stellar reviews when it came out in April, pulling in an impressive $35 million at the box office after six weeks in theaters. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a multiverse who begins the film being audited by the IRS. Things take a dramatic and absurdist turn when she realizes she has to connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to prevent worldly destruction. What ensues is a plot that runs a mile a minute, including everything from heartfelt family moments, well-seasoned bagels, hotdogs for fingers and appearances by Ke Huy Quan (who nabbed an honor for best supporting performance last night), Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film boasts a stellar 97% average rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One particularly positive review came from The New York Times film critic A.O Scott, who called the film “messy and glorious.”

“This movie’s plot is as full of twists and kinks as the pot of noodles that appears in an early scene,” Scott wrote. “Spoiling it would be impossible. Summarizing it would take forever — literally!”

Purchase “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Prime Video or Apple TV.

“Everywhere Everywhere All at Once” Blu-ray (27% Off)

