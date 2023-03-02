How to Watch ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Daisy Jones & the Six,” the TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkin Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 3.

The rollicking, drama-filled show about the epic rise and fall of an iconic 1970s rock band, loosely based on Fleetwood Mac, has been in the works since even before the book’s 2019 release. In 2018, Variety reported that Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios would co-produce a limited series based on the book. Five years later, the 10-episode season is finally here.

Reid’s story was already a thrilling ride on the page, but the intoxicating elements of 1970s rock are even more tantalizing onscreen. In the show, Riley Keough (“Zola”) stars as the singer and songwriter Daisy Jones, who teams up with the band the Six. Like many of the iconic bands during this time period, their rise to stardom is as much exhilarating as it is tumultuous, mostly due to the intense rivalry between Daisy and the band’s lead singer Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). This volatility ultimately leads to the group’s final unraveling, which each of the members — including Graham (Will Harrison), Karen (Suki Waterhouse), Warren (Sebastian Chacon) and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse), as well as Billy’s wife, Camila (Camila Morrone) — retell in their own disparate versions throughout the series.

“All of this is conveyed in an even, almost clinical, tone, perhaps fitting the fact that we’re being told this story by characters looking back with regret,” writes Variety chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario in his review of the series. “There’s little of the swirling heedlessness of blossoming attraction here, even as characters grow ever more attracted to one another in the heated space of creative partnership.”

The first three episodes of “Daisy Jones & the Six” will arrive on Prime Video on March 3 at 12 a.m. ET, with new episodes dropping every Friday until its finale on March 24. In order to stream the series, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. You can also sign up for a free trial to Audible Premium Plus in order to listen to the audiobook version of “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

Stream “Daisy Jones & the Six” on Prime Video below:

