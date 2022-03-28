How to Watch ‘Coda’ Online: The Oscar Winner Is Streaming on Apple TV Plus

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Coda” won the Oscar for best picture Sunday night, becoming the first Sundance film to take home the night’s most coveted honor — and also helping Apple make history for becoming the first streamer to win best picture.

The Apple Original film, which features a predominately Deaf cast, enjoyed a successful awards season all the way through Sunday night; Tony Katsur made history at the SAG awards after becoming the first Deaf nominee and winner to take home the prize for best supporting actor, going on to nab the same award at the Oscars. His win marks the second Deaf actor to ever land an acting Oscar, after his “Coda” co-star Marlee Matlin won in 1986. In total, the film took home three Oscars Sunday night, with director Siân Heder winning for best adapted screenplay.

So, how can you watch the award-winning film from home? Thankfully, “Coda” is available for streaming on Apple TV Plus, which released the film the same day as theaters in August. By subscribing to the platform for $5 a month, you’ll have instant access to the movie in addition to Apple’s extensive slate of originals such as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.” You can also try out the service at no cost with its 7-day free trial.

“Coda” follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a child of a deaf adult — or CODA — who discovers a talent for singing, that she’ll devastatingly never be able to share with her parents. Based on the 2014 French film “La Famille Belier,” the story sees Ruby torn between the obligations to her family’s fishing business and pursuing her musical passions.

Stream ‘Coda’ online today:

