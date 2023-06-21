‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2: How to Watch HBO’s ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A lot has happened in the Sex and the City Universe since HBO’s reboot “And Just Like That…” premiered last summer. After the show killed off Mr. Big with a Peloton, Carrie took hold of her new life by starting a podcast. Meanwhile, Charlotte threw her non-binary child a “they-mitzvah” and, perhaps in the most meme-worthy storyline of the season, Miranda realized her queerness and began dating Che Diez, who introduces herself in the first episode as a “queer non-binary Mexican-Irish diva.”

But somehow, there may be even more action packed into the show’s second season, which hits Max this Thursday, June 22.

One of the biggest plot developments in the upcoming season is the return of John Corbett, who endeared himself to audiences in the original series as Aiden Shaw, a furniture designer who becomes a major love interest for Carrie in Season 3.

The most surprising twist in the lead up to Season 2, however, was the revelation that Kim Catrall, who had previously stated she would never return to the “Sex and the City” franchise, will also reprise her role as the iconic Samantha Jones for one scene in the finale. In the scene, Samantha, who in the show has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Carrie.

While the first season of “And Just Like That…” premiered to mixed reviews, critics have already responded more positively to Season 2.

“There’s something about ‘Sex and the City’ that keeps us welcoming it back — something beyond the willingness of crew and cast (less Kim Cattrall) to keep showing up,” writes Variety TV critic Daniel D’Addario, in his review of the new season. “Its characters combine a fundamental knowability, certain core characteristics that allow us to imagine them in any situation. But they are rounded enough that they still retain the potential to surprise us.”

