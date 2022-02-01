How to Watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Top athletes across the world are already headed to Beijing ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony this weekend.

Although the 2022 Winter Olympics will look a little different this year due to recent surges of the Omicron variant, the games will officially commence February 4 and run through February 20. Out of safety precautions, organizers have announced that international spectators will be barred from attending, with only a limited number of spectators allowed at any of the in-person events.

This year there will be a total of 109 events on the roster, the highest in history. New events include women’s monobobsled, freestyle skiing big air, and mixed team events such as short track speed skating team relay, ski jumping, freestyle skiiing aerials and snowboard cross.

Although you can’t cheer on your favorite teams and athletes in person this year, there are plenty of ways to stream the action online for free (and rep Team USA with new Olympics merch).

As always, the games will broadcast live on NBC but if you don’t have cable you can still access the network through streaming services such as FuboTV and Sling TV. Below, check out the best ways to stream the Bejing 2022 Winter Olympics online.

You can get Sling TV for only $10 for the first month (plus a free DVR), making it the perfect choice for those looking to sneak in a short-term subscription in time for the Olympics. The streamer is normally $35 a month, offering a wide range of cable network such as NBC and 80,000 movies and TV shows on-demand.

For a higher price tag, FuboTV gets you 120 channels with its Starter subscription, in addition to a Cloud DVR so you never have to miss any of the action. Plus, a Family Share option allows you to watch content on up to three different screens throughout the house. With live and on-demand options from NASCAR, PGA Tour, the NFL, MLB and dozens of other league channels, it’s a great options for sports fans.

Youtube TV is currently offering a limited-time offer to try out its streaming subscription service for $54.99 a month (instead of $65 a month) for your first three months. It comes with live access to more than 85 channels, across entertainment, news and sports. You can also record without storage limits and add up to six different accounts.

AT&T TV offers a wide range of premium packages but their most basic entertainment subscription at $64.99 is all you need to get NBC, in addition to more than 65 other channels such as ESPN, TNT, Nickelodean and HGTV. Their Live TV access has more than 40,000 titles and 20 hours of DVR storage. Upgrade to their Choice Package and get access to HBO Max for $15 more every month.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is the best bang for your buck if all you’re looking for is live coverage of the Olympic games. Its free tier includes access to NBC’s live broadcast, but you’ll most likely have to sign for their Premium service (still only $4.99 a month) to get access to any additional play-backs, commentary or analysis.

Hulu Plus offers Live and On Demand TV from more than 75 channels. In addition to streaming the Olympic games in real-time, you can also record them to watch at a later date with Plus’s 50 hours of DVR storage. The added price of Plus also gives you access to all of the streamer’s original series and movies, and (best of all) no commercials.

