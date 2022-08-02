Streaming F1 Races Has Never Been Easier Thanks to Hulu’s Live TV Bundle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

SPONSORED POST

Formula 1 is officially on their summer break following an action-packed final race at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend. But the tireless drivers won’t be off the tracks for long — they’re set to resume the 2022 season later this month, kicking off with the Belgium Grand Prix on Aug. 28.

Unless you plan to trot the globe the next few months to catch the “Drive to Survive” drama in person, you’ll want to find a way to seamlessly stream the races online, and in real time (especially if you’ve cut the cord on cable).

Thankfully, Hulu has made it easier than ever to stream every F1 race live online with their ultra-affordable and comprehensive Hulu + Live TV package, which now also includes ESPN+ and Disney+, for only $69.99/month. Considering what these respective streamers cost individually, you save up to $15 per month with the bundle (a Hulu+ Live TV subscription previously cost $69.99 on its own).

Hulu’s + Live TV option is a particularly prime choice for watching sports, with live streams of F1 races, NBA and MLB games and tennis matches. Plus, with ESPN you’ll also get exclusive commentary and analysis of every game, in addition to pay-per-view events like UFC matches (UFC 277 is only a few weeks away…)

If your focus is on F1, you’ll want to make sure you sign up for Hulu’s Live TV package ahead of the second half of the season. Eyes are on Mclaren and Alpine who are in a tight battle this year, and the second half of the season sees some exciting tracks such as Spa, Monza and COTA. Check out the full F1 2022 schedule below, and subscribe to Hulu + Live TV to catch all the action:

F1 2022 Season Schedule:

Aug. 28 – Belgium

Sept. 4 – Netherlands

Sept. 11 – Italy

Sept. 25 – TBC

Oct. 2 – Singapore

Oct. 9 – Japan

Oct. 23 – U.S.

Oct. 30 – Mexico

Nov. 13 – Brazil

Nov. 12 – Abu Dhabi

BUY NOW: $69.99 Buy It