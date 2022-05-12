Harry Styles’ Love on Tour 2022: How to Buy Tickets Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Harry’s House and we’re all just living in it.

Ahead of his second solo album, out May 20, and following two powerhouse headlining performances at Coachella last month, Harry Styles has announced a string of residency tour dates across the U.S. Although tickets don’t officially go on sale on Styles’ website until May 26, there are already plenty of ways fans can ensure they snag tickets before they sell out.

The Love on Tour 2022 kicks off in August, with shows scheduled in Toronto, Austin, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The 32-date stint will run through the summer and fall, concluding with a 10-night residency at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum at the end of October.

The best way to get your hands on tickets is to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan registration, which allows access to the presale once it goes live on May 25. Registration for the presale closes on May 19. According to Ticketmaster’s website, demand for Styles’ tour will be overwhelming — pre-sale helps fans snag tickets before they likely sell out during the general on-sale.

Of course, if they do sell out, you’ll still be able to purchase tickets at resale sites such as VividSeats. Since tickets haven’t dropped, it’s hard to say what the markup will look like quite yet, but it’s still the most reliable way to get tickets once the official sale closes.

Sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan registration below:

In the meantime, you can pre-order “Harry’s House” on vinyl, CD and MP3 here (currently 20% off). Check out the full lineup of Love on Tour 2022 dates below:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House^

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House*

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House~

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House#

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House+