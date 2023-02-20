‘House of the Dragon’ Gets the Funko Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Targaryen family is officially getting the Funko treatment with a new Digital Pop! collection inspired by “House of the Dragon.”

The virtual Funko lineup, which includes animated versions of Daemon, Rhaenyra and Viserys among other fan-favorite characters, will launch exclusively on the NFT platform Droppp.io. on Feb. 28.

The collection follows dozens of digital collectible drops from the pop culture brand, best known for their vinyl figurines, who began rolling out Digital Pops! last year. The series gives fans a new way to collect Funko Pops! in the way of NFTs featuring Funko’s unique stylization. They will be offered in both standard packs (5 Digital Pops!) retailing for $9.99 and premium packs (15 Digital Pops!) for $29.99. Each of these offerings are limited to 31,250 packs.

With every purchase, fans also have an opportunity to reveal one of the six rare Funko Digital Pops! that can be redeemed for a matching limited-edition physical collectible. Redeemable “House of the Dragon” Pop! figures include Rhaenyra donning the white dress and red jewels she wore during her royally bloody wedding; an eyeless Viserys in his golden crown; Aemond and his sapphire eye; Daemon in his samurai-inspired armour; and Sir Criston Cole boasting luscious locks.

The collection comes ahead of the HBO show’s highly anticipated second season, which writer Sara Hess told Variety last month is almost done being written but has yet to receive a release date. The “Game of Thrones” prequel broke records with its first season, racking in 9.99 million viewers to its premiere episode last August, making it the most-watched HBO series premiere ever.

Shop the “House of the Dragon” Digital Pop! collection on Droppp.io starting Feb. 28.