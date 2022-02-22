‘House of Gucci’ Arrives on Blu-Ray (And Is Currently 40% Off on Amazon)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“House of Gucci” may have been snubbed by the Academy this year (save one Oscar nod for makeup and hairstyling) but you can still give the very camp, very Italian drama your love now that it’s finally available for purchase. And this time around, you can even replay the film’s most epic lines as many times as your Gaga-filled heart desires.

The movie dropped on DVD and Blu-ray today, quickly becoming a #1 bestseller on Amazon where it’s currently 40% off. For only a little over $20, you get permanent access to the film in 4k resolution, in addition to a digital code that allows you to watch it from any streaming device. Also included are bonus features such as a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the film, and interviews with the crew about styling the iconic on-screen looks.

The Ridley Scott adaptation, based on Sara Forden’s best-selling book of the same name, follows Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani as she marries into the Gucci family and orchestrates the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) — a dramatization of the true crime story that covered tabloids in 1995.

The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino as the Gucci patriarch; Salma Hayek as Gaga’s criminal co-conspirator; and an unrecognizable Jared Leto as the pudgy underling that falls victim to his family’s betrayal. If you watch the movie for anything, it might have to be for Leto’s gaudy Italian accent — just one of the many eccentricities that make the “Godfather”-esque film a theatrical tour-de-force.

Purchase “House of Gucci” on DVD and Blu-ray below (and pregame your viewing party with a delicious Italian meal while you’re at it).

‘House of Gucci’ (DVD and Blu-ray)

