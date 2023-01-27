Hollywood Brow Artist Kristie Streicher Launches Her Own Beauty Brand — And The Products Are a Game Changer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Mandy Moore, Adele, Lorde, Gwenyth Paltrow, Busy Phillips, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson — these are just a few of the A-listers that brow artist Kristie Streicher counts as regular clients, who come in for her trademarked “feathered brow.” According to the website of her Los Angeles beauty studio Striike, which she opened with her sisters Jenn Streicher and Ashley Streicher (who also work in the Hollywood beauty industry as a makeup artist and hairstylist, respectively), a 30-minute “Feathered Brow” service with Streicher costs $275.

If the price is too hefty, though, Streicher’s new brand KS& Co., released this week, allows you to achieve the unique and bold brow look from home with just three basic products. The tight edit is made up of all the essentials that she’s found to be the holy grail products for healthy brows throughout her 23-year career. The trio is made up of a Microfeathering Brown Pen ($42) which comes in three shades, a Clear Stronghold Brow Gel ($32) and Sheer Tinted Brow Gel ($36) which comes in two shades.

“I’m so excited to finally share the collection that holds such a special place in my heart,” Streicher tells Variety. “I’ve been dreaming up KS & Co. for the past 20-plus years of my career and it’s been incredible to see the project come to life. Throughout the past few years I’ve gotten a ton of valuable feedback from my amazing clients, I took everything that they shared into account to perfect the line. KS & Co. is designed to bring my Nurtured Brow philosophy to life, it’s super user friendly with a limited range of shades that work universally for all.”

Microfeathering Brow Pen

Courtesy of KS & Co.

Available in three colors (light brown, medium brown and dark brown, this micro-fine pen delivers fine, feathery strokes that mimic the appearance of real hair. The innovative formula, that Streicher has worked to perfect for more than a decade, is designed to seamlessly blend in with existing hairs and fill in sparse areas.



Sheer Tinted Brow Gel

Courtesy of KS & Co.

This brow gel adds separation and texture to the brow, giving a laminated effect without the need for excessive product. You can build on top with additional layers depending on how dark or bold you want your look to be, and lock in the style with the Clear Strong Gel on top.