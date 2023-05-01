These Hollywood-Loved Hoka Sneakers Are on a Huge Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Arguably the most famous sneaker in the world, worn by some of the most famous names in Hollywood, are now on sale. Hoka, embraced by everyone from Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon to Pippa Middleton, is so good that it got its own feature in the New York Times last month, only adding to the allure of these instantly recognizable sneaks, known for their bulbous soles and dreamy colorways.

The Hoka Clifton 8s are currently 20% off, bringing down the price from $140 to $112. The Clifton are branded as their everyday shoes, crafted with a light and responsive midsole, a neutral and symmetrical bed of cushioning (without prescriptive technologies featured in their more intensive running shoes) and a responsive toe-off for when you want to go faster. Like many of Hoka’s most popular shoes, this particular style has the American Podiatrist Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, reviewed by podiatrists who have it found them good for overall foot health. Plus, the classic silhouette comes in dozens of spring-friendly colorways.

More serious runners might want to consider the Mafate Speed, one of the brand’s top contenders for trail running — currently 20% off, down from $180 to $144. The latest iteration of the Mafate features a sustainable mesh upper made from eco-friendly recycled polyester, with KPU molded overlays that provide superior support and protection on even the toughest trails.

Shop the best Hoka sneaker deals below:

Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka Clifton 8 $111.99 $140 20% Off Buy Now 1

Hoka Mafate Speed 3

