The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane (And Inspired) Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
The Sanderson Sisters officially return to their bewitching antics next week — just in time for Halloween. And already the merchandise is flying off the shelves. The “Hocus Pocus” Yahtzee is currently a best seller on Amazon, and that’s not the only Sanderson sister tie-in that candle-lighting. Virgins are hyped for this spooky season.
From glittering gold Hocus Pocus-themed Crocs to a Hot Topic Cardigan inspired by the one worn by an 11 year-old Thora Birch in the original film, check out some of the best “Hocus Pocus” merch to buy ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2.”
In the sequel, which premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Dajimy) rise from the dead to face off against two young girls who take over for Max Dennison and Dani in stopping the sibling witches from becoming immortal before the sun rises.
Hocus Pocus Crocs
Crocs never misses an opportunity for a branded partnership deal (did you see their most recent collaboration with 7-Eleven)? Now, ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2,” their newest foam clogs boast purple and gold glitter tretament and Sanderson Sister-inspired jibbitz.
Max’s Tie-Dye Shirt
Hot Topic recreated Omri Katz’s shirt that he wore playing Max. And yes, not only did they sew in long sleeves so you can lovingly recreate the excellent ’90s trend of layering t-shirts over longer shirts, but they also gave it a fun little graphic on the back so people will know you’re aware of the homage.
Hocus Pocus Dani Hooded Fringe Cardigan
One of the most iconic costumes from the first “Hocus Pocus” is the adorable red and black cardigan wore by Thora Birch’s Dani, recreated with some subtle differences in Hot Topic’s new collection.
The Black Flame Candle
The black flame candle, virgin not included! Light at your own risk you never know what night might bring back the big three. Technically, you can’t light this replica from the movie at all because it’s an LED light, however this Etsy creation does boast of autumnal smells and has a very real black flame that waves about on top. And with over 2,466 reviews, this candle has let few down.
Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug
Add some edge to your morning coffee with this magical cauldron mug, which lights up with a neon green brew when holding hot liquids.
Hocus Pocus Cereal
Add a spellbinding twist to your daily breakfast with this “Hocus Pocus 2”-branded cereal.
Toll House Hocus Pocus Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookie Dough
Fall baking is here. Get festive with this Halloween-themed cookie dough, packed with colorful chocolate chunks in the autumnal hues of “Hocus Pocus.”
ColourPop Hocus Pocus 2 Full Collection
Hex a spell with your eyes with this metallic eyeshadow palette, featuring sparkly pressed glitters and rich, spooky mattes.
Squishmallows Hocus Pocus Witches
The Sanderson Sisters deserve a spot on your couch — add to your Squishmallow collection with these Hocus Pocus pillow pals. Look at her little teeth!
Hocus Pocus Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw
Stay warm under this ultra-soft blanket, designed in a royal purple and printed with memorabilia from the film such as the Sanderson Sisters’ broomstick and the immortal black cat Thackery Binx.
Hocus Pocus Funko Pops
The Sanderson Sisters get the Funko Pop treatment with this three-figure lineup of miniaturized figures, each donning the bewitching outfits seen in the film (including Mary’s purple and black hair, twisted into the shape of a witch’s hat).
Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel Book
This “New York Times” bestseller marks a new era of “Hocus Pocus” ahead of the highly anticipated reboot. The two-part YA novel is set 25 years after the events of the original film, following Max Dennison’s 17 year-old daughter Poppy who has her own encounter with the Sanderson sisters.
Hocus Pocus the Game
This simple game, inspired by the original 1993 film, has two to six players work together to protect Salem’s children and stop the sibling witches from completing their wicked potion. Play potion ingredients from your hand to match the ingredients in the cauldron and ruin the potion three times before the sun rises to win.
Witches Brew Halloween Cocktail Mix
Get buzzed off this witchy cocktail mix, made of a fruity blend of blackberry juice, blood orange juice and lemon juice, and spiked with notes of ginger and subtle agave.
Disney’s Hocus Pocus Spellbinding Bundle
A personalized gift for the “Hocus Pocus” fan in your life. This custom bundle includes a pop-up flower bouquet and a pop-up card that opens up to reveal miniaturized cardboard versions of the Sanderson Sisters standing around a cauldron.
It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus T-Shirt (25% Off)
For less than $2, you can purchase these custom SVG and PNG files to overlay the lettering design on anything from t-shirts to tote bags.
Hocus Pocus Tumbler Design
Nurse your drink in style with these bestselling “Hocus Pocus” tumbler designs that are made to look like the ubiquitous White Claw cans but are really packed with the witch sisters’ secret potions.
Light-Up LED Mantel Scarf
Spook your house out for Halloween with this light-up LED mantel scarf, designed with minimalistic images from the film.
Hocus Pocus Book of Spells Leather Notebook (50% Off)
This bestselling leatherbound notebook from Etsy boasts close to 2,000 reviews, all of which rave about the luxe material and high quality. Designed after the Book of Shadows in “Hocus Pocus,” it features spooky, winding design and an antique-style lock, packed with around 200 pages of thick deckle edge paper.
Black Sheep Finds Hocus Pocus Syrah 2021
No Halloween party is complete without a Hocus Pocus Syrah. Aged for 11 months in neutral French oak barrels, this 2021 vino is a beautifully textured blend of cooler climate vineyards sourced entirely from Sta. Rita Hills.