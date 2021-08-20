Disney’s Halloween Collection With Chewy Includes ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Mandalorian’ Pet Toys

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Put a spell on your pup, thanks to Disney’s new Halloween pet toy collection with Chewy.

The new toys take inspiration from some of Disney’s most iconic characters such as the Sanderson sisters in “Hocus Pocus,” Pluto and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Your dog can play with the bewitching Winnie, Mary and Sarah trio in the form of three plush toys, while your dog can play catch and fetch with a festive Pluto decked out in a skeleton costume and jack-o-lantern.

The drop also caters towards Marvel fans with a Hulk plush toy, given a Halloween twist through the two ghosts he grips with his super-strong hands. “Star Wars” is also given the spooky treatment with a “Mandalorian” pumpkin squeak toy. Here are the best pet toys from the collection that you should snag fast before they sell out.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Plush Toys

Your pooch won’t have to wait 300 years for a virgin to light a candle to summon their own Sanderson sisters. This three-pack of squeaky dog toys features: Winifred, Sarah and Mary. Each figure is made out of soft, curly fabric and traditional plush, in addition to a built-in squeaker, promising hours of fun for any dog.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Plush Cat Toy with Catnip

Get your cat into the spooky spirit with “Hocus Pocus'” feline favorite Thackery Binx, Billy Butcherson (played by the incomparable Doug Jones on the film) and a steaming cauldron. The three plush toys are made out of Chewy’s plush fabric, and are stuffed with catnip for an added treat.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Mary’s Vacuum Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip

Tease your cat, and cast a spell at the same time, with this fun cat toy featuring a Mary Sanderson and her iconic vacuum from “Hocus Pocus.” Perfect for cats who love to chase and pounce, the Mary plush toy also features catnip for an extra incentive.

‘The Mandalorian’ Grogu Pumpkin Plush Squeaky Toy

Give “The Mandalorian” a Halloween twist with this pumpkin plush toy, featuring “Star Wars'” Grogu popping out of the festive squash with the words “May The Boo Be With You” embroidered on the front. Keep it even more simple with this Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Cat Toy with Catnip. Or go over to the dark side with this Darth Vader flat squeak toy for dogs.

Pluto Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Your dog gets a new companion this Halloween with an adorable Pluto squeaky toy, all set for trick-or-treating with his skeleton costume and jack-o-lantern in tow.

Hulk Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy

The Hulk gets into the Halloween spirit in this plush toy that sees the super-strong hero grip two ghosts in his hands. The plush toy is stuffed with squeakers and crinkle paper for stimulation your pet is sure to love.

Minnie Mouse Cat Collar

Celebrate spooky season every day with a Halloween themed collar, decorated with jack-o-lantern and cobweb imagery over a bright orange base. Plus, it’s made out of high-quality polyester and webbing for maximum comfort and comes with a reliable ID tag.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Round Plushy Squeaky Dog Toys

Whether your pet wants a cuddle buddy or to play a game of catch and fetch, these plsuh toys will do the trick. The set includes four different Mickey Mouse-shaped toys, all designed with distinct Halloween prints.

