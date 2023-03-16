The Grungiest, Coolest Pieces From Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ New Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the LVMH brand’s clothing line catered towards teens, has boasted star-studded campaigns ever since their first collection launched in 2020. Their Instagram page looks like the walls of any angsty teen of the ’90s and early aughts, filled with digital point-and-shoot pictures of everyone from M.I.A to Dakota Fanning wearing their grungy clothing. In a campaign for Heaven’s newest collection, 54 models posed for a laughably long panoramic photo that became its own viral moment last week, mostly due to its generation-spanning hodgepodge crew of Gen Z internet stars, Dimes Square microcelebrities and bold-faced stars like Michael Imperioli.

The new collection features a fresh lineup of relatively affordable designer offerings, with distressed tees, skin-baring silk tops and acid-hued knits heavily inspired by the ’90s and 2000s. The capsule leans so heavily into the Y2k aesthetic that it even includes CDs, vintage issues of magazines like i-D and movie posters of early aught classics like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Many of the apparel pieces don archival images of the alt-metal band Deftones, who put on an intimate concert in Williamsburg to celebrate the launch.

The entire collection is available on Marc Jacobs’ website, with prices ranging between $55-$600. However, the limited-edition pieces are selling out fast so you’ll want to start shopping. Check out the best pieces below:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Pamphlet

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Celebrate Michele Gondry’s “Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” with this Y2k-style poster featuring a young Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Pamphlet $70 Buy Now

Erase Me Sweater

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Lean into the knitwear trend, seen everywhere on the runway this season, with this loose gauge knit sweater, which serves as the perfect piece to transition from from winter to spring.

Erase Me Sweater $295 Buy Now

Modular Stripe Dress

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Show off skin and stand out in any crowd with this unique distressed knit dress, featuring a modular silhouette and sexy peekaboo cut-out at the midriff. The best part of this versatile piece is that the top and bottoms are fully detachable so it can be worn in multiple ways.

Modular Stripe Dress $295S Buy Now

Deftones One Shoulder Mesh Top

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Imagery from the archives of Frank Maddocks and Deftones cover this sheer mesh top, overlayed in a pastel green hue.

Deftones One Shoulder Mesh Top $95 Buy Now

Fuck Off Cropped Sweater

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

“Cropped” is taken to a whole new level with this skin-baring sweater, designed with thoughtful jacquard details and western-style embroidery created by artist Elliot Shields.

Fuck Off Cropped Sweater $195 Buy Now

Razor Blade Lace Tank

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

This satin tank calls to mind the effortlessly sexy red carpet looks of the ’90s. It’s given an extra edge with a lace trim detail and razor blade closure.

Razor Blade Lace Tank $175 Buy Now

Shoulder Bag

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Complete your early aughts fit with this puffy nylon shoulder bag, which comes in this classic black in addition to versions in white, lime green and peach orange.

Shoulder Bag $150 Buy Now

Heaven Locket

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Enter your locket era with this gorgeous piece of silver hardware, big enough to fit a picture or any other tiny accessories. Check out more of the best lockets to buy this year here.

Heaven Locket $75 Buy Now

Margaret Boot

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

These chunky boots, originally released in the AW17 runway show, are updated for the the Heaven capsule with a raised flame design along the vamp. Made out of 100% cow leather, they’ll last in your wardrobe for years.

Margaret Boot $595 Buy Now

Safety Pin Earrings

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Turn heads with these utra-cool safety pin earrings, which promise to add an edge to any look.

Safety Pin Earrings $55 Buy Now