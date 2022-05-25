Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Breaks Vinyl Sales Record

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Styles continues to fly on vinyl.

The pop star’s third solo album, the eponymously-titled “Harry’s House,” has set a record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S. The LP sold more than 146,000 copies within three days of its May 20 release. Styles takes the crown from Taylor Swift, whose vinyl version of “Red” (Taylor’s Version)” had broken previous single-week sales records when it debuted last year.

Styles’ vinyl success doesn’t come as a huge surprise. The 28 year-old singer’s 2019 album “Fine Line” was a No. 1 seller on vinyl in 2020 and continued through 2021 as the No. 4-selling vinyl album. His self-titled debut record also found success on the old-school format, selling 236,000 copies on vinyl when it debuted in 2017.

But his newest album’s record-highs are also part of an all-around vinyl craze over the last two years that shows no signs of slowing down. Last year was the first time vinyl outsold CDs, making vinyl the leading format for album purchases in the modern era.

“Harry’s House” has broken records outside of vinyl as well. The lead single “As It Was” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 100 and became the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify upon its release.

Following two special “One Night Only” tours in New York and London, Styles kicks off his official “Love on Tour” on Aug. 15. He will begin with two ten-night residencies in Los Angeles and New York before heading to Chicago, Austin and Toronto. The general onsale for tickets goes live on May 26.

