This Handheld Fan With More Than 40,000 Reviews Is Less Than $20 Right Now — And Will Save You From the Summer Heat

As brutal heat waves ripple through the country — with more than 50 million people in the U.S alone suffering triple-digit temperatures this week — it’s never been more important to be outfitted with devices that can keep you cool.

While air conditioning units and standing fans are a must in a heat wave, another handy, portable and more affordable device has taken over the streets over the past month: handheld fans.

The Jisulife 3-in-1 handheld fan is the absolute best option on Amazon, where it boasts nearly 40,000 rave reviews. The portable device, which is currently 20% off, features up to 21 hours of cooling time on a full charge, ensuring lasting comfort during various activities such as traveling, commuting, and outdoor activites. Its USB rechargeable feature allows for convenient power replenishment via regular USB sockets, laptops, power banks or car chargers.

The F8’s compact and pocket-sized design makes it easily portable, fitting seamlessly into any bag. Additionally, it serves as a reliable backup power bank to charge your mobile devices while on the move.

Plus, the built-in flashlight function provides added utility, offering illumination during nighttime walks or in emergencies.

The 3-stage transformable feature allows the fan to be folded to hide the blades, rendering it compact for effortless storage in your pocket. When unfolded to 180°, it becomes a handheld fan, and at 270°, it transforms into a stable desktop fan.

