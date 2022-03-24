Where to Watch the New ‘Halo’ TV Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After years of constant production delays, the intergalactic Spartans of the “Halo” universe are finally hitting the small screen. The new science-fiction series based on the first-person shooter video game premieres today on Paramount Plus, after an initial debut at SXSW on March 14.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the highly anticipated sci-fi show revisits the 26th-century intergalactic war on which the Microsoft franchise is centered, following the indestructible Spartans (led by Pablo Schrieber’s Master Chief) as they battle their mysterious alien foes. The series also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey; Yerin Ha as Kwan, the daughter of a military leader; and Jen Taylor as Halsey’s AI clone, Cortana.

The intergalactic, war-torn universe will be familiar to gamers who have immersed themselves in this world, but the series creators have also been clear that the first season will follow completely fresh storylines. When speaking about the creative process behind the series, showrunner Steven Kane told Variety, “We didn’t look at the game. We didn’t talk about the game. We talked about the characters and the world.”

So, how can you stream the new “Halo” series online? New episodes will drop on Paramount Plus every Thursday, through its finale on May 19. The best way to watch the show is by subscribing to Paramount Plus, whose Essential Plan costs $5 a month. However, if you’re a new subscriber you can try out their 7-day free trial.

Another way to access Paramount Plus is through Amazon Prime, which offers Paramount Plus as an add-on for Prime Video subscribers, at $9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Stream ‘Halo’ on Paramount Plus today:

