The Best Halloween Events for 2021: From a Haunted Hollywood Tour to a Witchy Mixology Class

For many of us, Halloween is a month-long holiday. And thankfully, there is no lack of horror-themed events to get you into the spooky spirit throughout October, before you go house to house on the 31st.

From a haunted Hollywood tour, chronicling some of Los Angeles’s most grisly murders, to a virtual witchcraft mixology class taught by an expert bartender, there are countless immersive and interactive Halloween events to choose from this year. Below are the best ones taking place in Los Angeles, New York and London, with dozens more options across the globe to choose from on Fever’s website.

And if you’re still getting your costumes set up, make sure to check out The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2021.

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree (Los Angeles and New York)

Running through Oct. 31st, the top-selling House of Spirits Experience in Los Angeles invites visitors to the York Manor where they can take part in a cocktail soiree, centered around five miniature cocktails inspired by the mansion’s ghostly spirits. Plus, visitors can ask a giant ouija board questions and interact with spirits and magicians. The two-hour event will follow a spooky storyline focused on the demise of the Vasiliev family, inspired by the real-life history between Rasputin and the Romanov royal family.

The event also takes place in New York, where visitors can experience the haunting tale of Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their couple during childbirth.

Haunt O’ Ween (Los Angeles)

A perfect family event, Los Angeles’ Haunt-O-Ween is an expansive playground, featuring dozens of Halloween activities such as pumpkin carving and face painting. Visitors can also trick-or-treat across 10-12 houses in the Town of Haunt-o-Ween, before hopping on the ground’s 40-foot tall carousel. Plus, parents can have their own fun by visiting the Malibu Wines tasting garden. Tickets are currently on sale for $35.

Haunted Hollywood Tour (Los Angeles)

Experience Hollywood in a way you never have before. This haunted Hollywood tour begins at the famous El Capitan Theatre before taking visitors through the scenes of of crime, murder, accidents and traumas that still echo through Hollywood Boulevard and other iconic streets. Tickets for the hour-long tour, which runs through Oct. 11., start at $26 per ticket, with the option to make a detour for four more terrifying stories.

Catacombs by Candlelight Tour (New York)

Get a real-life fright with this Catacombs tour, which takes place beneath the Basilica of the storied St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan. The 90-minute tour, led by a professional guide, will take up to 25 visitors through the hundreds of crypts found underneath the nave of the 200 year-old church. The catacombs at St. Patrick’s are the only ones found in New York, and part of only a handful in the U.S.

Candelight: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions (San Francisco)

Tickets are selling fast for this Halloween-themed concert, taking place at the stunning open-air venue in Gasser Garden. The talented Listeso String Quartet will play classical renditions of beloved Halloween theme songs, from shows and movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “The Addams Family,” “Beetlejuice” and “Stranger Things.” Tickets are currently available for shows through the end of the month, starting at $55 per person.

Read More: Travel to the Upside Down in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Immersive Experience

City Ghost Tour (San Francisco)

Both visitors and locals will appreciate this interactive ghost tour through San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods. The tour will begin at 450 Sutter Building a mysterious building covered with intricate neo-Mayan carvings before moving through the doors of the Pacific Union Club, the old mansion that can’t seem to rid itself of a ghost from its past life. Finally, the expert tour guide will lead visitors through Nob Hill, one of the most iconic areas in the city, where countless unexpected disasters and compelling horror stories have unfolded.

Jack the Ripper Tour (London)

Those in London are invited to this thrilling walking tour, which hits all the sites where the infamous Jack the Ripper performed his grisly murders. The interactive, two hour experience, which includes informative bits about the salacious Victorian life of the 1880s, is perfect for horror and history buffs alike. Tickets are currently available for $27.

Candlelight: Halloween Film Scores and Classics (London)

Immerse yourself the stunning architecture of the iconic Butcher’s Hall in London while enjoying the gorgeous classical renditions of your favorite Halloween film scores. The hour-long concert will include the thrilling soundtracks from iconic films such as “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Harry Potter” and newer favorites such as “Knives Out.” The hour-long concert takes place on Oct. 31 at both 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Witchcraft! Spooky Spirit Mixology Class (Virtual)

You can still take part in the fun from home, with this virtual mixology class. After purchasing your tickets, which go for $50 apiece, Fever Up will deliver all the ingredients you need for to make three mystical, smokey cocktails. The hour-long interactive class includes cocktail-making techniques and step-by-step recipes including ingredients such as mezcal, gin, and lambanog. You can pick dates and time that work with your schedule through the end of October, but slots are going fast so you’ll want to act fast.

