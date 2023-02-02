Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Gets Limited-Edition Collectors Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

A seven-inch wooden marionette is the star of Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-nominated “Pinocchio,” whose masterful stop-motion techniques bring the beloved Disney character to life in the latest adaptation. Starting Thursday, GDT and “Pinocchio” fans alike have the chance to buy an exact replica of the model they used in in the film, thanks to a new collectors set from Insight Editions.

The release is limited to 550 pieces worldwide and is available to pre-order exclusively on InsightEditions.com.

The set comes with a 1:1 replica of the wooden Pinocchio maquette, constructed with supervision from del Toro and the original sculptors at ShadowMachine who worked on the film. Also included in the set is a limited edition of the book “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: A Timeless Tale Told Anew” with an updated cover illustration by the film’s co-production designer Guy Davis. The book, maquette and a signature card signed by del Toro, are all presented in a bespoke wooden presentation case that features engraved details.

“A Timeless Tale Told Anew,” written by Gina McIntyre and featuring a forward by del Toro, follows the remarkable creative journey that brought “Pinocchio” to the screen, from the acclaimed director’s earliest brainstorms to the character design, puppet building and meticulous animation process. In addition to stunning visuals and behind-the-scenes images, the deluxe volume also includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew such as Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In his review of the film, Variety film critic Guy Lodge wrote that “it’s a vivid, lavish stroke of weirdness, better seen than described. ‘Pinocchio’ always has been.”

