Green Day’s New Holiday Coffee Bundle Features Limited-Edition Vinyls and Merch

Even rockstars can get into the holiday spirit.

Green Day’s coffee subscription company Oakland Coffee Works has dropped a fresh new line of gift bundles just in time for the holiday season, each curated with premium coffees and one-of-a-kind merchandise. The headlining bundle includes a limited-edition vinyl Green Day BBC Sessions Vinyl Set, in addition to a monthly subscription to Oakland Coffee Works.

The 7-inch collector’s vinyl became public for the first time last June after three decades being locked in a vault, and features live recordings of “2000 Light Years Away” and “She” from the rock band’s 1994 BBC Radio 1 Evening Sessions performance. The record also comes with new jacket art made specifically for this pressing.

Other limited-edition merch is spread out across the nine other bundles, including tumblrs, mugs, graphic tees and bandanas, all sustainably made in partnership with Bay Area artisan makers Klean Kanteen. Continuing their longtime work with Alameda County Community Food Bank, the holiday purchases will also include a donation to Bay Area-based families in need.

Green Day frontmen Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt, currently on the road with Fall Out Boy and Weezer for their Hella Mega Tour, founded Oakland Coffee Works in 2015. After years of experimenting with different blends while grinding out late-night writing sessions and rehearsals, their collection now boasts a wide range of single-origin roasts and blends organically grown on small farms across Central and South America. Plus, all of the brand’s coffee bags, single-serve pods and mother bags are plant-based and compostable, making Oakland Coffee Works the first coffee company in the U.S. to exclusively use certifiably compostable packaging.

Check out Oakland Coffee Work’s full lineup of Holiday Bundles, ranging in price from $32.99 – $79.99