Nixon Timepieces Get the Dancing Bears Treatment With Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Collection

Dancing bears grace timepieces in Nixon’s new collaboration with the Grateful Dead.

The collection, released today, features five of Nixon’s most popular styles, designed with the colorful and psychedelic imagery associated with the iconic rock band, such as skull heads, lightning bolts and, most famously, the dancing bears that donned the back cover of their 1973 “Bear’s Choice” album. The premium watch company is the latest in a long line of luxury brands to keep the spirit of the Grateful Dead alive through ’60s inspired collaborations; Levi’s released a Grateful Dead collection in July, followed by Hedley & Bennett’s two-piece Grateful Dead collection last month.

The most classic style in in the collection is Nixon’s Timeteller piece, which comes in three distinct designs for the collection, in addition to the Sentry Chrono and Sentry Stainless Steel. The collection also features the Light-Wave, the first solar-powered watch on the market that Nixon first released last summer, and the Diplomatic, the only automatic offering in the lineup and also the most expensive at $1,500.

Time Teller – Dancing Bears

The Timeteller is the most minimalist design in the collection, serving as the perfect canvas for a vibrant Grateful Dead tie-in. On the face, colorful dancing bears serve as the clock’s numbers as they march across the perimeter while the hand points with a funky lightning bolt. The 37 mm case size looks good on practically any size wrist and an 100 ATM/100m water rating means you can keep it on in both dry and wet environments with little stress. The classic piece also comes in silver with two different face designs, one with skeleton hands and roses and another splashed with enlarged dancing bear faces.

Sentry Stainless Steel

This elegant timepiece is given psychedelic frills with a 3D Steal Your Face skull from their 1976 album applied on top of the indices and custom-etched texture. Aside from a sleek design, the 44mm watch also features a solid stainless steel case with hardened mineral crystal for long-lasting durability, and an 100 meter/10 atm water rating.

Sentry Chrono

Technical functionality and Grateful Dead style are married in this rugged timepiece. Three 3D Steal Your Face subdials are individually applied to the custom etched psychedelic texture on the face to create a six-hand chronograph enclosed in a 42mm case. Plus, the custom stainless steel band can be swapped out for its embossed leather counterpart in a snap to unleash a new look.

Diplomatic

Featuring Miyota 8215 Japanese automatic movement, The Diplomat boasts sweeping seconds hands and a custom engraved movement rotor for a finer touch. The face nods to the Grateful Dead in more subtle ways than other watches in the collection, with etched swirls and curved numerical indices reminiscent of the band’s album art typography. As an extra touch, the green and black acetate inlay around the bezel to match the malachite gemstone at the 12 o’ clock marker.

Light Wave

This eco-friendly watch combines progressive design with solar charging and recycled tide brand ocean plastic construction, making it a clean, red and blue, time-telling machine. The Epson solar-powered quartz movement eliminates the need for disposable batteries, and the 36mm case and 20mm band are both constructed out of two plastic bottles recovered from the ocean. But it’s not all just for the environment: you’ll be styling too, with the iridescent 13-point lightning bolt that splits a red and blue translucent face.

