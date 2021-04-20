The Best Grateful Dead Merch to Celebrate 4/20

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
We’re grateful for 4/20. And what better way to celebrate the day of unwinding and enjoying the choice herb than with Grateful Dead, the band that helped spark a very relaxed wave of good vibes and chill hangs? So if you’re looking to destress in a tub with your favorite tunes, why not match it perfectly with a Grateful Dead inspired soak? And when you’re done, slip on a vintage tee that only true fans would love, and cocoon yourself in a steal your face blanket.
Behold, the best Grateful Dead official collaborations and merchandise we’ve found.
Beary Good & Sunshine Daydream Mineral Soak
From Wild Yonder Botanicals, these all natural, hand-blended, honey-infused mineral soaks can also be used as a body scrub (depending on how you prefer to spend your bath time). The collaboration began in 2018 and has since expanded to a whole Grateful Dead collection with air fresheners and roll-on oils.
Good Ol Grateful Dead Stance Socks
You cannot go wrong with Stance socks. These reliable wonders have been growing with wild popularity online for a few years now. The Dead line has a few fun looks that could easily elevate your foot game including these “Steal Your Boyd” red, white and blue babies and the tamer grey numbers complete with skeleton print. The mainly cotton socks are extremely breathable with medium cushioning.
Slowtide Blanket
Started by three friends, Slowtide creates comfort for outdoor hangouts. The brands whole vibe is basically creating various blankets and towels to keep your beach hangs both comfortable and stylish. You’ll spot their towels at trendy places including the Los Angeles, Portland and Palm Springs Ace Hotels. However, it’s their recent Grateful Dead collaboration that keeps selling out. This line includes over 12 different Grateful Dead-inspired blankets, towels and robes. There’s also a little California quick-dry towel and this white “Truckin” towel.
Grateful Dead Warner Bros. Studio Albums Vinyl Box Set
In the period of four years (1967 to 1970), Grateful Dead put out five studio albums (and one live album) that would establish their jam band ethos. That collection has been bundled together in a vinyl box set and includes the albums: “The Grateful Dead,” “Anthem Of The Sun,” “Aoxomoxoa,” “Workingman’s Dead” and “American Beauty.” If you’re just looking for one, simple Dead album to add to your collection, we recommend “Aoxomoxoa.” “American Beauty” is by far and away their most popular studio album, but the “St. Stephen” track on Aoxomoxoa will literally change your life. If you’re looking for a live vinyl, we normally don’t plug “best” albums but this live compilation from ’69 to ’77 is pretty great.
‘Dig We Must’ T-Shirt
Tie-dye and the Grateful Dead, it’s like peanut butter and jelly, two great tastes that taste great together. To love the Dead is to love the whirly designs of tie-dye, and what better way to do it than with this adorable purple cotton tee?
‘Ripple Junction’ T-Shirt
If you’re looking for something with a vintage feel, the cotton t-shits of Ripple Junction have a faded vibe and a “been there” look, despite probably not being old enough to have lived through this show at all.
Guitar Strap
If you’re a true deadhead, it’s time to represent on your guitar while you slowly pick through the opening of “Uncle John’s Band.” If you’re looking for something a little less dancing bear, we love this steal your face strap with the bands name printed across. And while you’re at it, pick up a few guitar picks as well.
Igloo Cooler
Keep your whole 2021 hippie vibe flowing all the way to the beach or the park with this cute Igloo collab. The vintage-styled coolers have returned with a tie-dye motif that says, “there’s probably something good in here.” If you’re on the hunt for the more elusive blue cooler, head to Target.
Stickers
Let’s not even pretend for a second that you’re not into stickers. If you’ve made it this far in the “Best Grateful Dead Merchandise” list, you definitely have a steal your face sticker on something or another in your life. What’s a few more?
Smathers & Branson Dancing Bears Belt
For the yippie at heart. Just because you have to dress business casual at work or at your friend’s wedding, doesn’t mean you can’t add a little festive dancing bear flair. Normally known for their needlepoint belts of fish and boats, Smathers & Branson is the king of colorful accessories. It’s available in sizes 28 to 50 (depending on availability). When trying to size a S&B belt, the brand encourages purchasers to size up and add 2 inches to a men’s pant waist size.
Jerry Garcia Ties
Based on the artwork of late guitarist Jerry Garcia, who may not have worn ties that often, but he also didn’t work at a bank like your Dad.
Vintage 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye T-Shirt
It’s actually pretty easy to find a few of these vintage shirts on Etsy, or you can just buy a much cheaper replica.
Tubbs Frontier Snowshoe
If you’re not going to go the traditional snowshoe route, then best to lean all the way in and go full deadhead snow bunny. This collaboration between the Dead and Tubbs is using the best-selling model from their whole snowshoe line. The limited edition shoes has EZ binding with a single buckle it makes getting in and out of the shoe simple.